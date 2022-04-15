CLOSE
This week’s segment of Believe The Hype with our resident legal analyst, @iamlegallyhype we discuss the fatal stabbing of Christian Obumseli by his OnlyFans girlfriend and how white privilege is playing a role in this case. Cuba Gooding Jr.’s latest case and just how he was able to avoid jail time and Georgia’s latest gun laws. Catch Legally Hype every Friday at 7:10am ET on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack & Lore’l.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
What’s Next In The Investigation of OnlyFans Model Who Killed Boyfriend & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com
Also On Hot 96.3: