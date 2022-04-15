The Morning Hustle
What’s Next In The Investigation of OnlyFans Model Who Killed Boyfriend & More

This week’s segment of Believe The Hype with our resident legal analyst, @iamlegallyhype we discuss the fatal stabbing of Christian Obumseli by his OnlyFans girlfriend and how white privilege is playing a role in this case. Cuba Gooding Jr.’s latest case and just how he was able to avoid jail time and Georgia’s latest gun laws. Catch Legally Hype every Friday at 7:10am ET on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack & Lore’l.

