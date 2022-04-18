Celebrity News
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album + Release Date, Joseline Hit With $25 Million Dollar Suit

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar fans are rejoicing because the five-year wait is finally over! The DAMN rapper’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and The Big Stepper will drop May 13th. With a written letter linked to oklama.com, Lamar announced his album along with a tweet:

Back in August the To Pimp A Butterfly rapper announced that this forthcoming album would be his final one on TDE with this message:

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.”

Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas Premiere Screening

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Dancers Sue For $25 Million For Alleged Premeditated Assault

Joseline Hernandez may have to cough up some serious bread soon. According to reports, four dancers and contestants are using the Love & Hip Hop star for $25 million. The former contestants claim that the reality tv star planned to assault them when they arrived for ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ reunion taping. In the court documents, they take note that the contestants wore heels while Joseline wore boots. The documents claim that the singer kicked and punched them repeatedly and even boasted about it on social media in now-deleted tweets!

“i mortal kombat one h** Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it #joselinescabaretlasvegas”

Neither Joseline nor reps from Zeus have made any further statements following the filing of the suit.

