New age New York rap king Fivio Foreign is ready to officially take a seat at the throne with his newly-released debut album, B.I.B.L.E.

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva were blessed to have the Brooklyn-bred emcee in the studio for an interview that covers everything from how the LP came together, upcoming touring plans and how he got the queen of music herself, Beyoncé, to clear a sample on a song that might just be a fan-favorite.

In addition to album talk, Fivio also gave us a quick rundown of his top three rappers dead or alive. While he definitely shows love to the kings that came before him in the Big Apple, he also slid in a West Coast icon that we’re sure no one would disagree with. He also speaks on current collabs and future features he would like to see happen among other things, which he may very well have his choice of come the second album if his career stays on its current amazing trajectory.

Watch the full interview with Fivio Foreign below on the QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva:

Fivio Foreign Talks New Album ‘B.I.B.L.E.,’ Beyoncé Critiquing His Bars & Top 3 Dead Or Alive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

