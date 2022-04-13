CLOSE
It’s officially here! The new trailer for Love & Marriage is here and it’s spicy!
Meet the three couples that will be starring in the newest installment on the OWN network premiering Saturday, May 14th.
Love & Marriage: DC – Watch The Official Trailer Starring The Silvas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com