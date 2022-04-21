Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

New details are currently emerging surrounding the tragic shooting death of “We Ready” rapper, Archie Eversole. According to a new report, Eversole was shot in the face while sleeping, with policing pinning the murder on his brother.

TMZ obtained exclusive details about the shooting, writing that Eversole alerted police that he was shot was asleep but wasn’t aware that the shooter was his brother, later revealed to be Alexander Krause.

From TMZ:

According to the police report … Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn’t see who shot him.

The docs say police then asked if the shooter was still in the home and he nodded his head yes. Cops say they asked if he knew who it was but Eversole wouldn’t answer and then he started to fade in and out of consciousness.

Krause is currently in custody in Dekalb County, Ga.

Archie Eversole was 37.

Photo: Getty

Archie Eversole Was Shot In The Face Sleeping, According To Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com