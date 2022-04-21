TrendAlert: Here’s The Rundown On Tape-In Hair Extensions

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It may be time to kiss your coveted clip-in extensions goodbye. Beauty lovers have long counted on clip-ins as a fast and easy method to pump up the volume and rock longer tresses. However, tape-in hair extensions give the tried-and-true staple a run for its money.

According to published hairstylist Jachelle Whiting, “tape-in extensions are exactly what the name implies.” Tape-in hair extensions are 4cm-long wefts of hair taped into your natural hair row-by-row to deliver a breathable, seamless look. “The wefts have a gentle medical-grade adhesive tab that is applied via the “sandwich” method that consists of bonding two wefts per section with your hair secured in between,” Jachelle says. So, it’s no surprise that Jachelle shares that “tape-in extensions have long been a celebrity hairstylist’s secret weapon.”

Tape-in hair extensions are a step up from traditional clip-ins since there is no pain or discomfort involved in the install process. Plus, this innovative install is gentle on your mane, provided you follow the proper hair care methods to keep your tresses in tip-top shape.

If you’re ready to hop on the tape-in extensions trend, look no further. Jachelle is giving us the rundown on everything from the length requirement of tape-in extensions to the cost of the service. So, it’s time to get a pen and pad ready or bookmark this article for future reference. Here are five things you should know about tape-in extensions before committing to the install.

1. Tape-in extensions can be found in all hair types.

The beauty of tape-in hair extensions is that they come in various textures. Jachelle shares that tape-in extensions are available in straight, curly, kinky, and wavy textures.

2. There is a length requirement for tape-in hair extensions.

Sorry, buzz cut lovers! You need to have some length to rock tape-in extensions. “Natural hair can be as short as 2-3 inches to use this method, I would recommend a fuller amount of extensions for a more seamless blend of your is short and thin,” Jachelle says.

3. Tape-in hair extensions are a bit pricey.

Let’s be honest; Trips to the hair salon can be pretty pricey and opting for tape-in extensions is no exception. “Installations can start from $400 and up if the stylist is also supplying the hair, which can total up to $1200,” Jachelle explains. “Generally tape-ins start at $150-$400 per seven weft pieces depending on desired lengths.” It’s always best to opt for top-quality tape-in extensions. After all, it’s the only way to ensure that you’ll walk away with desired results.

4. Keeping your hair and scalp clean is key for maintaining tape-in extensions.

Tape-in hair extensions (and other hair extensions for that matter) require a clean and healthy scalp to go the distance. “Using a sulfate-free shampoo is an absolute must. Shampoo using downward movements, rinse, gently squeeze water out of hair,” Jachelle shares. “Apply conditioner to mid-shaft to ends only to avoid weft slippage.”

When it comes to drying your tape-in extensions, there are two options: blow-drying or air-drying. A heat protectant should be used in tandem with hot tools to preserve the integrity of your tape-in extensions. However, it may be best to opt for air-drying since it puts less wear on your extensions. Jachelle also states that “detangling your hair while dry on a daily basis works wonders to prevent matted hair and knots.” Be sure to invest in a suitable detangling brush for extensions to keep excessive pulling at bay.

5. You should visit your stylist every six to eight weeks for general upkeep.

Tape-in extensions are not an install and forget trend. Aside from maintaining a strict hair care regimen, revisiting your stylist every six to eight weeks is an absolute must. “The wefts are generally removed, cleaned, and re-applied with new tabs during your maintenance appointment with your stylist,” Jachelle shares. This tip comes in handy since oils and dirt can build up on the tape-in adhesive tabs that can take a toll on your mane.

