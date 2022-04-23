Method Man Joins Initiative That Empowers Independent Musicians

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary rapper and producer Method Man is empowering creatives within music to have complete ownership of their intellectual property. The New York-bred Wu-Tang Clan luminary—whose real name is Clifford Smith Jr.—has joined forces with the company Intercept Music to equip independent artists and labels with the tools needed to thrive in the industry.

Created at the intersection of music and technology, Intercept Music is a global digital platform that enables creatives to directly distribute their projects to hundreds of online stores and streaming platforms. The company also provides artists and labels with advertising and marketing support and other revenue-generating tools—that a major label would have access to—to help their music reach the masses. Intercept was founded on the pillar of artist-maintained ownership and gives artists access to real-time royalty earnings.

Through the partnership, Smith will be part of the company’s Independence Empowered campaign which was launched to spread awareness about artistic liberation.

Tod Turner, who serves as CEO of Intercept Music, says the partnership with Smith will help advance their efforts of assisting creatives reclaim their artistry.

“This is a magic milestone for Intercept Music. After years of conception, working closely with artists to fine-tune our suite of innovative service offerings, we are proud to deliver a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independents,” he shared in a statement. “Method Man is a global icon and the living embodiment of ‘independence empowered.’ With the rise of creators who seek creative solutions to their financial futures, I can think of no better partner to launch our enterprise, which is focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. We’re excited about what we will achieve together while arming indie artists and labels with new power tools to achieve their wildest artistic ambitions.”

Smith added there’s so much power in knowledge, stating “proper education leads to constant elevation.”

Platforms like Intercept Music are needed as many traditional record deals call for artists to relinquish ownership of their masters. Research shows that 83 percent of recorded music revenue goes to streaming platforms.

News about Smith’s partnership comes after songstress Ashanti made history by becoming the first Black woman music artist to co-found a Web3 platform dubbed EQ Exchange. The company’s mission is rooted in ensuring artists have ownership over their projects and can have a direct connection to their audiences.

