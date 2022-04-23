Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti posted up on the ‘Gram earlier today and gave us fashion envy in her all-black ensemble that was everything!

Earlier today, the songstress posed for the social platform where she showed off her all black look and that definitely gave us fashion envy. The sexy mini dress featured gold chains on the side and waist to accentuate the ensemble and set the entire look off right. She paired the look with gold pumps and gold hoop earrings and took to Instagram to show off her fashionable ensemble in a series of photos that showed off the look from every angle.

,” she captioned the first photo set. “Atl shawty,” she captioned the first photo set.

She then shared another photo set on the social media platform. This time captioning the photo set, “Way she use to giggle when that a** would wiggle… ”

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the fashionable ensemble on the songstress as many of Ashanti’s millions of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “There she gooo ” one follower commented while another wrote, “You + Dress .”

We’re loving this look on the R&B songstress. What do you think about the beauty’s fashionable look?

Don’t miss…

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

Ashanti Turns Heads In An All Black Ensemble On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com