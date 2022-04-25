Pusha T Explains Delay Behind Madlib-Produced Album

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As Pusha T enjoys the success of his latest album, he took some time to answer the questions of those wondering about the fate of the album he reportedly was working on with Madlib in an interview.

The MC sat down for the first episode of the radio show on the Amp platform that shares the name of his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The discussion was moderated by Idea Generation’s Noah Callahan-Bever, and Pusha’s longtime manager Steven Victor also sat down to chat. In the midst of the wide-ranging talk, Callahan-Bever asked him about the status of the highly-anticipated album that Pusha T was working on with the Stones Throw Records artist and producer. “I was definitely going to work with Madlib,” he said. “I got some beats and they were actually chops from him. I just think he’s really dope at finding ill sounds and ill chops, and things of that nature. But at the same time, it was feeling like a beat-tape situation. I felt like to step it up I had to be produced -to step it up from Daytona.”

Callahan-Bever added a bit more elaboration through his Twitter account, saying: “So I don’t know if I’m ready for radio, but I got @PUSHA_T to explain what happened to the Madlib produced album…”

The “Hear Me Clearly” rapper had previously spoken about the collaboration two years after DAYTONA was released during an AMA session on Discord, saying that he and the producer were sitting on a “hard drive full of gems.” In an interview with the digital magazine KAZI, Pusha T followed those initial comments up with more information: “There’s something that I’m working on–we’re working on. He’s funneling me all different types of chops, samples, and stuff. We’re taking our time. I’m crafting and writing to some of them. That’s a bucket list thing for me. The fact that we’re in contact and everything is good, I see that happening. I can’t put a date on it, but I’m definitely on it.”

