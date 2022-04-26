Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Pusha T taps in with Headkrack & Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new album, “It’s Almost Dry” is now available everywhere music is streamed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Pusha T Decodes New Album, “It’s Almost Dry,” Favorite Producers & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com