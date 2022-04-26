Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her golden locs in a flawless selfie and we’re like YAS!

Taking to the platform, the singer and actress showed off her golden locs in a freshly curled hairstyle and served face as she posed for her flawless selfie. For her look, she donned minimal makeup and jewelry and opted for a one-shouldered black tank top. She posed for a series of photos for her 2.6 million Instagram followers and gave us the fresh face we needed to start off our weeks.

“ rapunzel rapunzel, let down your hairrr ,” she captioned the flawless post. Check it out below.

Things are certainly looking up for the beauty in 2022 as she’s set to make her mark on the entertainment world with ease. Just last month, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of The Color Purple, while we await her big debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. And now the younger sister to Chloe Bailey is showing us what she’s got us covered in the hair department as well!

We love to see it!

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble

Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show

Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Golden Locs In A Flawless Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com