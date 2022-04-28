Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo Lands This Action Thriller Role + Saucy Santana Officially Signs Record Deal

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo Starring in Forthcoming Action Thriller ‘Takeover’

Quavo has already dabbled into acting and now he’s set to star in an upcoming action thriller film produced by his record label and management company, Quality Control. Fans have previously seen the ‘Hanna Montanna’ rapper in shows like Narcos: Mexico, Black-ish, and Atlanta.

Now Quality Films is producing a movie that will follow Atlanta’s street-car culture. Quavo, 31, is said to be playing a character named Guy Miller, who is a recent parolee who’s trying to get his life back on track. That is, until Atlanta’s competitively dangerous street car culture takes over.

“Takeover” will be produced by L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr, and Greg Jonkajtys for Trioscope Studios, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Jeb Stuart for Real Folk Productions, Don Mandrik, Quavo for Huncho Films and Jen McDaniels. When the ‘Bad and Bougie’ rapper spoke on his new film feature he said,

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.

Saucy Santana Officially Signs with RCA Records

Saucy Santana is on the way to heat up the summer and the Billboard charts! Fans of the social media phenom and rap star are cheering as the Miami ‘Material Gworl’ star has officially signed to RCA records!

When explaining why he chose RCA over other labels he said,

“That’s why I went with them. … When it comes down to TIKTOK dances, it’s me. When it comes down to videos, I’m telling them how I want my videos. When it comes down to what songs are coming out, I was doing that. When it comes down to writing my music, I was writing songs, top to bottom … I let them know that I need somebody that understands Santana, but wants to help elevate and push Santana to the forefront.”

Congrats to Saucy Santana!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo Lands This Action Thriller Role + Saucy Santana Officially Signs Record Deal was originally published on blackamericaweb.com