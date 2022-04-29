Pusha T “Call My Bluff,” Future ft. Kanye West “Keep It Burnin” & More | Daily Visuals 4.29.22

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a week since Pusha T hit the block with that fish scale dubbed It’s Almost Dry, and with heads noddin’ to the production composed by Kanye West and The Neptunes, it’s only right that most if not all the album cuts with the clip treatment.

In his latest visuals to “Call My Bluff,” King Push casually breaks bread with what seems to be a “connected” family who have the kind of members that have no problem with having the competition fitted for cement boots and have them sleeping with the fishes.

Back in Atlanta, Future returns to the game with his latest LP, I Never Liked You and for his visuals to “Keep It Burnin,” the “greatest rapper alive” links up with Kanye West to get their toxic masculinity on out in the middle of nowhere. Probably MAGA country where that’s welcomed for all we know.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jim Jones featuring Doe Boy, Thirstin Howl The 3rd, and more.

PUSHA T – “CALL MY BLUFF”

FUTURE FT. KANYE WEST – “KEEP IT BURNIN”

JIM JONES FT. DOE BOY – “DOE BOY”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “MAN OF RESPECT”

JUSTIN BIEBER FT. DON TOLIVER – “HONEST”

POOH SHIESTY FT. BIG SCARR – “NO CLUES”

LUTE FT. COZZ – “EYE TO EYE”

MAHALIA – “IN THE CLUB”

