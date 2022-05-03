Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is everyone’s favorite. The mother-to-be just celebrated her first National Heroes Day, an honor she received from Barbados, and now Vogue is paying homage to the billionaire boss with her very own Met Gala marble statue.

The singer, who couldn’t attend this year’s gala because she’s expecting a baby within the next couple of weeks, recently showed off her baby bump in the magazine’s May issue. And now, in an Instagram post, the publication debuted their latest statue, a replica of her recent cover and a nod to the Bajan icon who is making history in the beauty and fashion world.

“The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.

Directed by @bardiazeinali

Produced by @prodn_artandcommerce

Director of Photography @packdrawn

VFX #ApeManRobot

Edit @modern.post

Digital Art Director @wuziks

Colorist @company_3

Movement @dannip18

Set Design @davidjameswhite

Music Supervisors @awkwardly_jess @anecd0che

Creative Music Production @premiermusicny @winslowbright

Music Production: @dylannowik

“Spring 1″ Max Richter,” the publication wrote.

What an unbelievable honor. Rihanna continues to make history, and we love that for her. She acknowledged the statue with a post to her social media accounts.

“shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” she wrote.

Historic, indeed.

Now this is how you shut the Met Gala down, without attending.

Vogue Honors Rihanna With A LegendaRIH Marble Statue At The 2022 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com