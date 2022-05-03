Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wendy Williams updates has surely been a series of back and forth information, but it seems we have another one.

Caught by a TMZ reporter, Wendy Williams confirmed her show would be returning. She even revealed the exact month of when she will possibly be back on her daytime show.

Most recently we were under the impression that Sherri Show would be taking over the same slot of the Wendy Williams Show.

Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams’ Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change

Wendy was asked “when can we see you back? You look so healthy!” The 57-year-old replied with a smile, “The Wendy Williams show lives forever.” When Wendy was asked if she will be back in September, she replied, “yes!”

Despite conflicting information, we wish Wendy the best in her professional career and medical health.

Wendy Williams Reportedly Has Assets Frozen, Dementia Suspicions Rising

RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS)

RELATED: Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

RELATED: Wendy Williams Returned But Didn’t Address The Hot Topic Everyone Wanted To Know

Wendy Williams Says Her Show Will Be Returning! was originally published on praisephilly.com