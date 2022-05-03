Grant applications now open to beautify Indianapolis neighborhoods

The grant money is being funded by American Rescue Plan dollars. Each neighborhood is allowed one application and up to $10,000 can be requested.

“Our focus is providing residents and community groups the tools and the resources to strengthen their neighborhoods based on their own understanding of what their neighborhood needs,” City-County Council President Vop Osili said.

The program is available to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (as defined by the SAVI’s COVID-19 Impact Score).

