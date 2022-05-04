Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, so much “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part. I will love and honor you all the days of my life.” DJ Mustard filed for divorce from his wife after a year and a half of marriage.

TMZ Hip Hop has obtained documents revealing that the successful producer is over his marriage with Chanel Thierry, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Mustard claims the couple officially split Monday (Apr.2). Mustard, whose real name is hilariously Dijon McFarlane, has three children with Thierry and is asking for joint custody of the children between the ages of 2 to 10.

The former couple had been together for two years before jumping the broom in October 2020. The celebrity gossip site reports that Mustard does make mention of a prenuptial agreement in the documents.

Thierry isn’t just a stay-at-home mom either. She founded Sleepova, a company specializing in pajama and loungewear, and is quite active on her YouTube channel. In her Instagram account, which is still named chaneldijon, Thierry seems to be taking everything in stride and still sporting her wedding ring. In a post sharing photos from the couples daughter’s Harry Potter-themed birthday party, she wrote, “Lost files from Ayla’s Harry Potter bday! Auntie dressed up and everything (laughing emoji) it’s giving MiuMiu student.”

It looks like the impending divorce is the last thing on her mind. Maybe the couple can work through whatever differences they are experiencing.

We here at Hip-Hop Wired are always rooting for love to win.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty

DJ Mustard Files For Divorce From Wife After Just A Year & A Half of Marriage was originally published on hiphopwired.com