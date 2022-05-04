New Memoir Claims Trump Wanted Guns Used On Protestors: “Just Shoot Them In The Legs Or Something?”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us haven’t looked back once ever since the Trump Administration came to an end last year with the inauguration of current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Unfortunately the controversial political figure hasn’t escaped public attention completely, especially with many people that were formerly part of his staff now speaking out about what they had to endure during those four trying years in the White House under his rule.

The latest is former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who in his new memoir, A Sacred Oath, makes the bold claim that Donald Trump actually suggested shooting protesters at Washington’s Lafayette Square in the immediate wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death.

A Sacred Oath is expected to include a first-person account of dysfunction on all levels within Trump’s White House, according to Axios. The book appears to be the real deal too, as the outlet goes on to confirm that it was reviewed by nearly three dozen 4-star generals, senior civilians and Cabinet members as part of the official clearance process. Some have even witnessed themselves what Esper describes in his memoir. His allegation of Trump wanting protesters shot at comes with a pair of quotes too, with Esper claiming that Trump said, “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?”

More context on the incident in question below, via Axios:

“That moment in the first week of June, 2020, ‘was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the president red faced and complaining loudly about the protests under way in Washington, D.C.,’ Esper writes.

‘The good news — this wasn’t a difficult decision,’ Esper continues. ‘The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.’”

This recent claim seems to back up what journalist Michael Bender wrote in his 2021 book Frankly, We Did Win This Election, which alleges that Trump on more than one occasion requested law enforcement to shoot protesters during heated meetings inside the Oval Office. We think we speak for everyone by stating, good riddance Agent Orange!

A Sacred Oath by Mark Esper is available on May 10 for those interested.

