Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2022 induction class, and the list is STACKED with heavy hitters!

In the “Performers” category, Hip Hop giant Eminem is set to be inducted in his first year of eligibility (25 years after an artist’s first professional recording). He is only the third living Hip Hop solo act to be inducted, following the inductions of Jay-Z and LL Cool J last year. He will be joined by Motown legend Lionel Richie, country superstar Dolly Parton, pop/rock icon Pat Benatar, glam rock/pop group Duran Duran, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, and singer-songwriter Carly Simon.

In addition, iconic songwriting/production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be inducted as the recipients of the “Musical Excellence” award, along with heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest. Singer/Actor Harry Belafonte and early Blues artist Elizabeth Cotten will be honored as “Early Influence” inductees. And finally, music exec Jimmy Iovine, Sugar Hill Records Co-Founder Sylvia Robinson, and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman will be inducted as the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the television broadcast set on HBO and HBO Max later this year.

Check out the official announcement below!

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced was originally published on hiphopnc.com