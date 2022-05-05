Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey’s Met Gala Moment: ‘You Didn’t Disappoint!’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is still basking in her Met Gala appearance from Monday and it’s clear that her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, is still doing just the same!

Following the social media influencer’s appearance at the fashionable event, she shared a few photos from the elegant night where she rocked a stunning Michael Kors black gown with cut out detailing that showed off her killer abs and toned arms.

Check out her Instagram photos below.

After she shared the photos on her Instagram page, the “Black Panther” actor reposted the photo set to his own Instagram Story, praising his boo for her big appearance on the red carpet.

“Probably my fav pic,” he wrote beneath the image on his Instagram Story. “The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you’ve dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.”

When asked about her custom look, the model told W magazine, “I just emphasized that I wanted glamor, elegance, and opulence,” and the designer definitely did not disappoint as that’s just what she got for the annual night of fashion.

