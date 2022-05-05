Drankin With Swift: The Swifty De Mayo Margarita Recipe

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a margarita now named The Swifty De Mayo! Happy Cinco Day Mayo!

Check out the recipe below:

Needs:

A Bottle of Casamigos

Blender

Ice

Triple Sec

Lime Juice

Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)

Pineapples

Strawberries

Limes

Salt

Recipe:

Fill blender halfway with Ice

Add 4 ounces of Casamigos Tequila inside the Blender

Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Blender

Add 1/2 ounce of Real Lime Juice inside the Blender

Add 1/2 ounce of Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)

Add cup of Strawberries

Add cup of pineapples

Blend your ingredients

Add lime and salt to the rim of your glass

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending