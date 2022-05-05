B-SWIFT PICK
Drankin With Swift: The Swifty De Mayo Margarita Recipe

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a margarita now named The Swifty De Mayo! Happy Cinco Day Mayo!

Check out the recipe below:

Needs:

  • A Bottle of Casamigos
  • Blender
  • Ice
  • Triple Sec
  • Lime Juice
  • Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)
  • Pineapples
  • Strawberries
  • Limes
  • Salt

Recipe:

  • Fill blender halfway with Ice
  • Add 4 ounces of Casamigos Tequila inside the Blender
  • Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Blender
  • Add 1/2 ounce of Real Lime Juice inside the Blender
  • Add 1/2 ounce of Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)
  • Add cup of Strawberries
  • Add cup of pineapples
  • Blend your ingredients
  • Add lime and salt to the rim of your glass

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC  website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending

