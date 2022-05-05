Drankin With Swift: The Swifty De Mayo Margarita Recipe

CLOSE
B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a margarita now named The Swifty De Mayo! Happy Cinco Day Mayo!
Check out the recipe below:
Needs:
- A Bottle of Casamigos
- Blender
- Ice
- Triple Sec
- Lime Juice
- Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)
- Pineapples
- Strawberries
- Limes
- Salt
Recipe:
- Fill blender halfway with Ice
- Add 4 ounces of Casamigos Tequila inside the Blender
- Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Blender
- Add 1/2 ounce of Real Lime Juice inside the Blender
- Add 1/2 ounce of Strawberry Daiquiri Mix (optional)
- Add cup of Strawberries
- Add cup of pineapples
- Blend your ingredients
- Add lime and salt to the rim of your glass
For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending