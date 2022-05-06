Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait For U,” A$AP Rocky “D.M.B.” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.22

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The “Toxic King’ is all in his element in his latest album, I Never Liked U, and for his latest visuals, Future shows everyone that even a fairytale love won’t have a happy ending if he has anything to say about it.

In his latest video to “Wait For U,” Future goes the medieval route and while he and his wifey send each other wax seal stamped letters about his cheating ways (LOL), while Drake is out there riding horses and saving damsels in distress with his sword which is no doubt made of Valyrian steel… from Canada. He is the King of The North after all.

Could this be Drake’s audition for the new Game of Thrones series? Could be but his sword game need work because even Brandon Stark would’ve done him dirty. Just sayin.’

Back in 2022, A$AP Rocky seems to be a man in love in his clip to “D.M.B.” as he takes his boo, Rihanna out for a good time in his Harlem neighborhood before teasing wedding bells with some specially made gold grills proposing to Riri. She apparently accepted with some grills of her own. Unfortunately no, they’re not actually engaged.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mesa featuring Rick Ross, Jack Harlow, and more.

FUTURE FT DRAKE & TEMS – “WAIT FOR U”

A$AP ROCKY – “D.M.B.”

MESA FT. RICK ROSS – “RUN IT UP”

JACK HARLOW – “FIRST CLASS”

FETTY WAP – “MONA LISA”

KHALID – “SKYLINE”

KEVIN GATES – “BIG LYFE”

TOOSII – “KEEPER”

ELDORADO RED – “TEXACO”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE – “STUCK”

AUTUMN! – “ANTAGONIST”

