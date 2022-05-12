Asking For A Friend: I Want My Friend To Leave His Wife

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today on The Morning Hustle Headkrack, Lore’l, and The Hustler’s helped Dwayne who called in for some advice regarding a close friend. Dwayne says his homeboy is in a toxic marriage and that he’s certain if it wasn’t for the kids he would be gone!

Dwayne says he would usually mind his business but the constant vent sessions and multiple phone calls regarding the situation is starting to interfere with his own marriage! He doesn’t want to leave his friend on DND but its becoming too much!

Here’s what the hustlers had to say!

Need Advice? Catch Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle or call us at 1866-HUSTLE-8 leave a voice mail and we’ll call you back!

