Drankin With Swift : Hot To Make The Party Punch

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!
Needs:
- Glass
- Shaker
- Ice
- Dusse
- Lime Juice
- Amaretto
- Grenadine
- Pineapple Juice
Recipe:
- Fill Glass to the top with Ice
- Add 2 ounces of Dusse Cognac inside the Glass
- Add 1/2 ounce of Amaretto inside the Glass
- Add 4 ounce of pineapple juice
- Top It Off witha little Grenadine
- Add a Splash of Real Lime Juice inside Cup
- Final Step Shake It Up In Your Shaker
PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER