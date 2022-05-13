B-SWIFT PICK
Drankin With Swift : Hot To Make The Party Punch

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!

 

Needs:

  • Glass
  • Shaker
  • Ice
  • Dusse
  • Lime Juice
  • Amaretto
  • Grenadine
  • Pineapple Juice

Recipe:

  • Fill Glass to the top with Ice
  • Add 2 ounces of Dusse Cognac inside the Glass
  • Add 1/2 ounce of Amaretto inside the Glass
  • Add 4 ounce of pineapple juice
  • Top It Off witha little Grenadine
  • Add a Splash of Real Lime Juice inside Cup
  • Final Step Shake It Up In Your Shaker

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC  website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending

 

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER

