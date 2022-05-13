Drankin With Swift : Hot To Make The Party Punch

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!

Needs:

Glass

Shaker

Ice

Dusse

Lime Juice

Amaretto

Grenadine

Pineapple Juice

Recipe:

Fill Glass to the top with Ice

Add 2 ounces of Dusse Cognac inside the Glass

Add 1/2 ounce of Amaretto inside the Glass

Add 4 ounce of pineapple juice

Top It Off witha little Grenadine

Add a Splash of Real Lime Juice inside Cup

Final Step Shake It Up In Your Shaker

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER