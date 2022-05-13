SWV and Xscape Land Docu-Series + Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Big Steppers Tour’

SWV and Xscape Land New Docu-Series
SWV and Xscape are making their way to our television screens sooner than we thought!
Sources are reporting that the legendary R&B music groups have teamed up for a new docu-series produced by Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young. Sources say fans can expect to see the groups reunite while showing the many stages of their lives personally and professionally.” From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.”
The show titled “XSCAPE/SWV” (working title) is set to air in Fall 2022 and has been confirmed by the BRAVO network.
Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Big Steppers Tour’
Not only has Kendrick Lamar just dropped his first studio album in five years, he also is coming to a city near you!
That’s right K.DOT just announced a huge world wide tour sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App, kicks off July 19 in Oklahoma City before hitting arenas across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Washington, D.C, Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas.
Then the Grammy winning rapper will head over to Europe for a two-month leg of the tour including stops in Paris, Berlin, and London.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time on oklama.com.
THE BIG STEPPERS TOUR DATES
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Aug. 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
SEE MORE: Carlos King Talks Love & Marriage: D.C. [INTERVIEW]
SEE MORE: Dani Leigh Talks DaBaby
SWV and Xscape Land Docu-Series + Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com