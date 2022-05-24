Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross Lands Non-Scripted Series, Coming Soon

Word is the Biggest Boss Ricky Ross is taking his talents over to BET for a brand new non-scripted series!

According to theJasmineBRAND, the ‘Diced Pineapples’ rapper has landed his own non-scripted series that will follow the Miami rapper try different outdoor and indoor activities and adventures. Although we don’t have a name or release date quite yet, we will keep you posted as more about the project is announced.

KANYE RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM TO ANNOUNCE COLLAB WITH MCDONALD’S

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is teaming up with McDonalds in a way you would’ve never guessed! Ye has officially returned to Instagram to announce his latest endeavor, collaborating with the fast food restaurant to create a new design for their packaging. That’s right, who knew McFlurries needed to be so fly?

“Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”

We all know when it comes to creative design collabs, Yeezy is one of the greatest of all time. He’s already had successful collaborations with major brands like The Gap and Balenciaga. Let’s see if Yeezy’s new designs at McDonalds have lines around the corner just for a Big Mac.

See Also: Wendy Williams Scores Small Win

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rick Ross Lands New Series + Kanye Announces New Brand Partnership was originally published on blackamericaweb.com