Diva’s Daily Dirt: BET Nominations Are In + Watch Jada Pinkett Speak On Infamous Oscar Slap

BET NOMINEES ARE IN!

The BET Awards are back with another major show in the plans for Sunday, June 26th hosted once again by the amazing Academy Award nominee, Taraji P. Henson. The official nominations have been announced and Doja Cat is indeed leading the pack of nominations with six total with Drake and Ari Lennox tying for next with four nominations each.

Doja, whose latest award wins have been a bit controversial due to fans feeling like she’s not being nominated for the right categories, will be once again nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’ Artist’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Planet Her. “BET Her” and ‘Video of the Year’ for Kiss Me More Featuring SZA as well as ‘Best Collaboration’ for working with SZA as well.

Meanwhile Ari Lennox is nominated for ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, ‘Video Of the Year’ for ‘Pressure’ and ‘BET Her’ for her collab with Summer Walker with ‘Unloyal.’

With the news the official nominees going public, Lil Nas X went to social media to share his frustration about not being nominated at all. In a since deleted tweet:

“Thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!”

However, the ‘Old Town Road’ star still has a lot to celebrate!

Jada Pinkett Speaks On Infamous Oscar Slap

Two months after the infamous Oscar’s slap done by her husband, Jada Pinkett Smith is finally speaking out about living with alopecia.

On a recent episode of her ‘Red Table Talk’ she admitted to being inspired by the ‘thousands’ who reached out to her about the hair loss condition after the March 27th Oscars. The ‘Girls Trip’ actress, who was diagnosed in 2018 went on to ask Chris Rock and Will Smith to reconcile.

‘My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Diva’s Daily Dirt: BET Nominations Are In + Watch Jada Pinkett Speak On Infamous Oscar Slap was originally published on blackamericaweb.com