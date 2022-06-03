B-SWIFT PICK
Drankin With Swift : The Light Weight

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!

Needs:

  • Glass
  • Shaker
  • Ice
  • Tequlia
  • peach schnapps
  • Triple Sec
  • Sweet and Sour
  • blue carousel
  • Orange Slice

Recipe:

  • Fill Glass with Ice
  • Add 2 ounces of Tequila inside the Glass
  • Add 1/2 ounce of peach schnapps inside the Glass
  • Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Glass
  • Add 4 ounce of Sweet and Sour
  • Top It Off with blue carousel
  • Shake Everything Together in your shaker
  • Final Step Garnish with Orange Slice

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC  website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending

 

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER

