Drankin With Swift : The Light Weight

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!
Needs:
- Glass
- Shaker
- Ice
- Tequlia
- peach schnapps
- Triple Sec
- Sweet and Sour
- blue carousel
- Orange Slice
Recipe:
- Fill Glass with Ice
- Add 2 ounces of Tequila inside the Glass
- Add 1/2 ounce of peach schnapps inside the Glass
- Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Glass
- Add 4 ounce of Sweet and Sour
- Top It Off with blue carousel
- Shake Everything Together in your shaker
- Final Step Garnish with Orange Slice
PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER