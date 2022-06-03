Drankin With Swift : The Light Weight

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

B Swift and Portia Harvey from Portia’s Bartenders LLC teach you how to make a Party Punch .. The Perfect drink for family gatherings, reunions, girls night ect … Enjoy !!!!

Needs:

Glass

Shaker

Ice

Tequlia

peach schnapps

Triple Sec

Sweet and Sour

blue carousel

Orange Slice

Recipe:

Fill Glass with Ice

Add 2 ounces of Tequila inside the Glass

Add 1/2 ounce of peach schnapps inside the Glass

Add 1/2 ounce of Triple Sec inside the Glass

Add 4 ounce of Sweet and Sour

Top It Off with blue carousel

Shake Everything Together in your shaker

Final Step Garnish with Orange Slice

For your mobile bartending needs, check out the Portia’s Bartenders LLC website and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PortiasMobileBartending

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY MUST BE 21 YEARS AND OLDER