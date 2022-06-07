Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Made in America Festival Announces Dope Lineup!

The Roc Nations-backed festival goes down once again on Labor Day weekend in Philly and the 2022 lineup is pretty dope!

Lil Uzi Vert Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, with Tyler The Creator and Bad Bunny headlining.

Details on tickets here.

With festival season in full swing, you may decide to head out to Vegas for the Day N Vegas festival. The three-day festival is officially returning for a third year to Labor Day weekend on Las Vegas Festival Grounds.This years headliners include SZA, J.Cole and Travis Scott. This will be Scott’s first U.S festival since the tragedy at Astroworld last November.

The 2022 Day N Vegas bill also features performances from Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Don Toliver, Baby Keem, and Jhené Aiko, as well as Pusha T, Jorja Smith, Trippie Redd, City Girls, Blxst, and more!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Made In America and Day N Vegas Announce Dope Lineups! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com