Ivy Tech prepares students for new careers

Ivy Tech shares how students can enroll in school this summer and begin a new career. Several careers including Logistics/Transportation and Information Technology are booming right now. Ivy Tech offers programs specifically tailored for those industries and several others.

Learn more about Ivy Tech’s in-person enrollment events every Tuesday here: Tuesdays at Tech

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.