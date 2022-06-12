Open Lines
Ivy Tech prepares students for new careers

Ivy Tech shares how students can enroll in school this summer and begin a new career. Several careers including Logistics/Transportation and Information Technology are booming right now. Ivy Tech offers programs specifically tailored for those industries and several others.

Learn more about Ivy Tech’s in-person enrollment events every Tuesday here: Tuesdays at Tech

