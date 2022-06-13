Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami took to Instagram to debut a new hairstyle over the weekend while performing at Summer Jam and it’s safe to say that we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her new, fire red locs that were absolutely everything! She wore the new hairstyle in a bone straight, half up, half down style and wore a black body suit, fishnet stockings, platform heels, and a designer jacket to add to her impeccable fashion sense.

She debuted the new hairstyle in an IG Reel that featured her her City Girls groupmate and fellow rapper JT who also wore a matching black body suit, fishnet stockings and a designer jacket while rocking her locs long and curly with a middle part.

The hilarious video showed the ladies having fun and making jokes about being City Girls while they showed off their styles and they walked towards the camera.

“You B**** is not in the field, y’all are not big dogs!!!” the ladies captioned the joint IG post. Check it out below.

We’re loving this red look on the rap star! Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s new look?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Debuts New Fire Red Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com