Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BET Reveal Performers for 22nd Annual Awards Show

Get ready for another amazing jam-packed show on ‘Culture’s Biggest Night.’

The first performers for the 22nd annual show were just revealed with Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Chloe Bailey and Lizzo confirmed to take the stage.

The other performers include Latto, Ella Mai, Givēon, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.

As we previously reported, Diddy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of this three-decade-long career. We wonder if Yung Miami will be his date for the night? Real Bad!

Doja Cat is also gearing up to have a pretty big night leading with six nominations total including Album of the Year and Best Female/R&B Pop followed by Drake and Ari Lennox.

Netflix’s Squid Game is Now A Reality Show Competition: Biggest Cash Prize in TV History ‘Squid Game’ is coming to reality television and it’s your turn to compete! Don’t worry, everyone will make it out alive! Netflix’s most-watched show of all time will now come to life as a new 10-episode reality show competition Squid Game: The Challenge! Reports say, 456 real players will enter an unpredictable pursuit with a life-changing reward, to the tune of $4.56 million. Much like the hit series, contestants will compete through a series of rigorous games plus a slew of new surprises. Up for grabs is a $4.56 million reward — the largest cash prize in reality TV history. The stakes are pretty high but some people are already signing up over at SquidGameCasting.com. In September of 2021, ‘Squid Game’ garnered 1.65 billion streams within the first 28 days of its release. Season two of the series is said to be released around the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: BET Reveal Performers + Netflix’s Squid Game is Biggest Cash Prize in TV History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com