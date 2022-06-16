The QuickSilva Show 2Pac “6-16” Quick Mixx [Listen]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Can you believe that today (June 16th) would have marked 2Pac’s 51st birthday?

It still feels weird that Tupac Shakur is no longer with us. So much has changed since his passing but his life and legacy will live on through his music. Today we honor Pac with the QuickSilva Show “6-16” Mix.

Happy Birthday, Pac!

