Pour One Up For Pops With These Delicious Father’s Day Drinks

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Father’s Day can either be a festive celebration of fatherhood or a quiet evening at home relaxing with family and friends. But if the dad in your life likes a fine adult beverage on his special day, the drinks listed below can be of assistance.

It goes without saying that we’re thankful for all the fathers out there, and we’re certain you are too. One of the many ways to show love and appreciation for dad is an adult beverage of sorts. Let’s say that the dad in your life is into a cocktail, we’ve got you covered below.

Spiced Rum Bloody Mary

The Bloody Mary owns a certain place in cocktail lore as a savory staple of brunch, and also a cure for a night of overindulgence. Sailor Jerry spices up the old standard for an inventive way to get dad his veggies.

Ingredients:

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts tomato juice

1/3 lemon juice

1/4 part Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 part dry Sherry

Hot sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher (or for one, a large glass) and stir. Pour into ice filled glasses. Get creative with your garnish!

Good Old Pine

Mount Gay is the world’s oldest commercial rum distillery and offers an award-winning selection. The brand’s Black Barrel expression is a bold yet deeply flavorful rum that drinks well neat or on the rocks. In a cocktail, such as this riff on an Old Fashioned, it absolutely soars.

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

1/4 oz Pineapple Syrup

2 Dashes of Bitters (Angostura or Aromatic)

Pineapple Syrup:

Blend simple syrup and pineapple chunks

Skin on for a sustainable and earthy flavor

Strain and use

Directions:

Add all ingredients to glass and stir over big cube

Garnish with lemon peel and/or pineapple frond

Berry Margarita

Nothing beats a fresh Margarita on a hot summer day! Using the dependable Cointreau, fine on its on but a versatile cocktail addition, the Berry Margarita is a colorful flip of the original.

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

4 Fresh Blackberries

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake until well-chilled

Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass

Garnish with a blackberry

Brablin’ Man

Rye whiskey gets pinned to the “only drink in winter” pigeonhole, similar to how stout drinkers drink the brew in the cold months. However, Hudson Whiskey NY and its Short Stack expression is just the right amount of spice for this drink from Nicholas Rose of Hudson River Distillery.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Hudson Short Stack

¾ part blackberry liqueur

½ part fresh lemon juice

Dash Angostura bitters

Method: Add all to cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into rocks glass over new ice. Garnish with blackberries.

South Norte Cocktails

The ready-to-drink category is expanding more than ever with brands established and on the rise aiming to make an impact on the market. South Norte stands out with three refreshing canned cocktails, Matador, Paloma, and Moscow Mule, all capturing the essence of their classic flavor profiles.

—

Photo: Getty

Pour One Up For Pops With These Delicious Father’s Day Drinks was originally published on cassiuslife.com