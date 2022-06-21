Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Burger lovers get ready to feast on the best burgers in Indianapolis. Burgers will be available for a discounted at participating restaurants. A portion of the restaurant participation fees will go toward Gleaners Community Food Bank. New this year is the official Indy Burger Week mobile app. Anyone who checks into four restaurants will be entered to win a $250 gift card. ENJOY!!!!!

Participating restaurants include:

5th Ave. Bar and Grille

Barbecue and Bourbon on Main

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Broad Ripple

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Downtown

Drake’s

Ellison Brewing

HopCat

LouVino – Fishers

LouVino – Mass. Ave

Macaron Bar (Burger Macaron)

Oasis Diner

Pier 48

The Block Bistro & Grill

Severin Bar

Slapfish

Spartan Gaming Lounge

Steak’n’Shake – Downtown

That Place Bar and Grill

The Whistle Stop Inn

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/business/grab-a-burger-for-7-during-indianapolis-burger-week/

Indy Burger Week Is Here! was originally published on wtlcfm.com