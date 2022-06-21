CLOSE
Burger lovers get ready to feast on the best burgers in Indianapolis. Burgers will be available for a discounted at participating restaurants. A portion of the restaurant participation fees will go toward Gleaners Community Food Bank. New this year is the official Indy Burger Week mobile app. Anyone who checks into four restaurants will be entered to win a $250 gift card. ENJOY!!!!!
Participating restaurants include:
- 5th Ave. Bar and Grille
- Barbecue and Bourbon on Main
- Brother’s Bar & Grill – Broad Ripple
- Brother’s Bar & Grill – Downtown
- Drake’s
- Ellison Brewing
- HopCat
- LouVino – Fishers
- LouVino – Mass. Ave
- Macaron Bar (Burger Macaron)
- Oasis Diner
- Pier 48
- The Block Bistro & Grill
- Severin Bar
- Slapfish
- Spartan Gaming Lounge
- Steak’n’Shake – Downtown
- That Place Bar and Grill
- The Whistle Stop Inn
Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/business/grab-a-burger-for-7-during-indianapolis-burger-week/
Indy Burger Week Is Here! was originally published on wtlcfm.com