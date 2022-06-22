CLOSE
Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot late last night in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to TMZ. The severity of the rapper’s gunshot wound has not yet been explained.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
RELATED: Late ATL Rapper Trouble Has Multiple Women Claiming To Be His Girlfriend
Lil Tjay Shot in New Jersey & Undergoing Emergency Surgery was originally published on rnbphilly.com