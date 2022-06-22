Celebrity News
Lil Tjay Shot in New Jersey & Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot late last night in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to TMZ. The severity of the rapper’s gunshot wound has not yet been explained.

During that night, two shootouts reportedly took place at both a Chipotle Restaurant and a nearby Exxon gas station. The person who was shot at Chipotle was hit several times and the person at the Exxon was shot once. The identity of the first victim is Lil Tjay but the second victim’s identity has not yet been revealed. While the motive of the shooter or shooters are unknown, police are on a large search hunt to find the suspect(s).
In a post to his Instagram stories, Tjay wrote, “PSA. Just because you’ve been around a person doesn’t make you entitled to the fruit of that persons labor.”

 

This is a developing story.

