ESPN Announces Full List Of Nominees for 2022 ESPY Awards

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With most sports on hiatus, since the season’s champs have already been announced, it’s time for the awards.

Every summer, ESPN gives the power to the fans to crown some of their favorite athletes in various sports thanks to the ESPY Awards. The all-encompassing sports network will look back at the biggest sports moments of the year and celebrate those who also made a lasting, positive impact on their community after the uniforms come off.

Some of the most significant competition will come between Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as they battle it out for the Best Athletes in Men’s Sports, while Curry is also going head to head with Tom Brady for Record-Breaking Performance.

On the ladies’ side of things, it heats up when Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith, takes on Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky in a fight for the Best WNBA Athlete award.

Fan voting is now open on ESPYs.com through Sunday, July 17, with The 2022 ESPYS set to air live on July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC from Los Angeles.

Peep the entire list of nominees below:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals BEST PLAY Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal Ja Morant’s POSTER Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year BEST TEAM Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Allyson Felix, Track & Field BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming BEST GAME Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl) BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Sadio Mané, Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé, PSG BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona BEST NFL PLAYER Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts BEST MLB PLAYER Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves BEST NHL PLAYER Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers BEST DRIVER Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Max Verstappen, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar BEST NBA PLAYER Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors BEST WNBA PLAYER Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky BEST BOXER Tyson Fury

Shakur Stevenson

Katie Taylor

Mikaela Mayer BEST MMA FIGHTER Alexander Volkanovski

Charles Oliveira

Kamaru Usman

Kayla Harrison BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF Nelly Korda

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS Rafael Nadal

Dylan Alcott

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS Emma Raducanu

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Świątek

Leylah Fernandez BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS Eli Tomac, Supercross

Alex Hall, Ski

Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

Eileen Gu, Ski

Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

Chloe Kim, Snowboard BEST JOCKEY Flavien Prat

Irad Ortiz

Jose Ortiz

Joel Rosario BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

Jessica Long, Swimming

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kate Ward, Soccer BEST BOWLER Jason Belmonte

Anthony Simonsen

Kyle Troup

Dom Barrett BEST MLS PLAYER Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

Carlos Vela, LAFC BEST NWSL PLAYER Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC BEST WWE MOMENT MATCH 1 Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania MATCH 2 John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble MATCH 3 WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2 MATCH 4 Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania MATCH 5 Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania MATCH 6 Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame MATCH 7 Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8

Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

ESPN Announces Full List Of Nominees for 2022 ESPY Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com