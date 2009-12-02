Grammy Concert Tonight!

Rio On The Radio

All industry eyes are on the Grammy’s. Who will be the big winner this year?

Helping kick things off right, music lovers will be treated to an official concert “The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! – Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night”. The concert will air on CBS tonight at 9pm.

Hitting the stage during the celebration are The Black Eyed Peas, Maxwell and Country music group Sugarland

Presenting during the announcement of the nominations are Bettle’s legend Ringo Starr, T-Pain, Linkin Park, Katy Perry & R&B legend Smokey Robinson.

Check out all the nominations revealed tonight.

Good luck to all the artists!!!

