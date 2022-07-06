Grambling Athletics Fire Volleyball Coach After She Cuts Entire Team

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

You may remember hearing about Chelsey Lucas earlier this year. She’s the woman who was hired as the new volleyball coach at Grambling State University in Louisiana. She made national headlines when she decided to cut the ENTIRE team, putting their scholarships at risk.

Well, Ms. Lucas now knows what it’s like to be cut… because she is now out of a job.

ESPN reports that Grambling State’s Athletics Department has fired Lucas after an internal investigation was launched following her controversial cuts three months ago. In a statement, Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, stated, “The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority.”

The good news is that all of the student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-2023 season will get to keep their scholarships and their spot on the team. All walk-ons will also stay on the roster.

Lucas has issued a statement to KSLA about her firing:

“Since I started at Grambling, I have been ordered not to speak to the media. My voice has unfortunately been silenced despite the rumors and accusations about me. As a result, I have not been able to provide my side of the story about the many events that have occurred during my tenure as head volleyball coach at Grambling. I was told today, without notice or any opportunity for discussion, that I was being terminated. When I asked why I was being terminated, the administration was not able to provide me any details about why they decided to fire me.

“This termination came just days after I had requested and then had a meeting with the President to discuss the way I had been treated in recent weeks by the Athletic Director. The AD, without me knowing in advance, was invited to this meeting with the President. The AD was visibly upset at my complaints during my meeting with the President, and today I was informed that he was the one who recommended my termination. I will be working with my attorney to prepare a response, and believe that my side of this story will demonstrate that what happened to me today was not right or just.”

The internal investigation is ongoing.

