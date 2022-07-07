Cardi B Says Rolling Stone Ranking Of Album Was Done To Get People Talking

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Stone and its list of 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums Of All-Time garnered much scrutiny from the Hip-Hop community for many valid reasons with one of them being that Cardi B‘s debut album, Invasion of Privacy was ranked way higher over many classic Hip-Hop grails.

Landing at number 16 on the list, Invasion of Privacy was ranked above other debut classics like Nas’ Illmatic, DMX’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, and even Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt (come on, man). Naturally, the culture was furious at the listing and took to social media to roast the list and took their anger out on Cardi B as she was basically the only newcomer to the game to land atop the Top 20. During an interview on Lip Service, Cardi B touched on the subject of her album topping numerous other classics, and basically said she felt she was set up by the famed magazine.

“They was dragging me like ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas.’ … I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this, but I mean I do understand how people would feel like sentimental about things because it’s like certain albums that are below mine are like real classics, are like real sh*t that introduced me to Hip-Hop.”

Well, at least she acknowledges that her album shouldn’t have leapfrogged other established classics. Still, she didn’t appreciate the slander that came with the standings and said “It’s like b*tch, I didn’t mutha*ckin’ ask for it. I understand that people feel a certain type of way but don’t disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my sh*t… Your b*tch was driving listening to muthaf*ckin’ “Be Careful.”

Well, she ain’t wrong. Still, Cardi felt that Rolling Stone and other outlets purposely do things like that to make their work “go viral” and felt they used her to put her in the crosshairs of Hip-Hop fans across the board to get people to talk about the list.

“Of course they’re going to use a b*tch like me, put at number 16 before Biggie because it’s gonna start a stir!” Cardi exclaimed.

Though she feels like she was used as clickbait for hate to get the list buzzing, Cardi B admits that she feels her debut album is indeed a timeless album saying, “It’s definitely a classic and the numbers are great, are amazing — and like it’s not even about the numbers, I’ve been all around the world and people sing it word for word.”

Can’t really argue with that. Still, it was placed too high on the list, just sayin.’

Check out Cardi B talk about her standing on the Top 200 list below around the 52-minute mark and let us know if you think Rolling Stone purposely did the Bronx superstar like that to get people chattering in the comment section below.

