Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”

R. Kelly‘s sentencing has everyone offering their opinion on his legal situation.

Kirk Franklin is the latest to address the defamed singer when speaking on his supposed cancelation for sexually abusing minors. TMZ caught up with the choir director when he stepped out in New York City — promoting his social justice reform-themed album, Kingdom Book One— asking him if fans should still listen to an artist’s music after immoral actions.

“I think it’s very difficult to separate an artist from the art, and that’s why I think the microphone is a very important thing,” he said before loosely quoting Luke 12:48 of the bible, referencing the responsibility of one’s power. “Even myself because I’ve made mistakes and I have to be able to be responsible to know to whom much is given, much is required. We don’t put ourselves above people, all of us can make mistakes, but it is very important to know that when the trust is broken, we have to be responsible for that trust.”

Franklin worked with Kelly way back in 1998 for his Grammy-winning The Nu Nation Project album.

Kelly is currently off suicide watch in prison, although his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean claims it was more of a punishment than a result of his actions.

“The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they’re not suicidal is it actually causes more harm,” Bonjean told CNN. “It’s punishment for being high-profile. And it’s horrifying, frankly,” she said. “To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don’t need it.”

Last week 55-year-old Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

