‘The Maury Show’ Trolls Lil Durk’s Fiance India Royale With “YB Better”

Who would’ve thought that in 2022 Maury Povich would still be out here causing all kinds of drama in the Black community?

On Tuesday (July 5), Maury’s official Twitter account joined in on the latest pop culture phrasing describing the good and bad in a potential partner when he tweeted “He’s a 10 but has 6 baby mamas” and as innocent as it may have seemed, Lil Durk’s fiancée, India Royale seems to have taken offense to it.

Taking to her IG account to respond to Maury’s comment, India admitted that the tweet felt like shade saying “I feel like he sneak dissing a lil bit.”

While we honestly doubt that Maury had India in his crosshairs when the show’s account posted that tweet (or maybe they did, we don’t know), they took the opportunity to respond one more time with some hot fire saying “Yb better.”

Why, Maury?! Obviously, Maury isn’t the man behind the keyboard as we doubt he’s into Hip-Hop like that and actually knows that Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have been beefing for a hot minute. And it doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to reconciliation anytime soon. Whoever that intern or assistant is that’s out here playing games, they about to get Maury Povich in some sh*t. Just sayin.’

Still, it was pretty damn funny.

What do y’all think about the Maury Twitter page stirring up ish in Hip-Hop? Is it entertaining or should he stick to telling people if they’re the father? Let us know in the comment section below.

