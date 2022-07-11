Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Clears Up Rumors She Hit A Fan With Her Mic At UK Festival

Cardi B’s been across the pond enjoying several festival dates, but on Friday (July 8), the 29-year-old Bronx rapper appeared to have struck a fan with her microphone at the end of her set.

In a video captured by attendees at Wireless Festival, Cardi can be seen close to the front row, engaging fans and more. When it appeared one fan had reached out and grabbed her hair, Cardi visibly swung down, and it looked like she struck the fan with her microphone.

However, not everything was as it seemed. Cardi took to Twitter on Saturday (July 9) to highlight another angle of the incident, showing her pulling her hand back from a fan who appeared to be holding it.

The festival date was Cardi’s second of three European appearances but perhaps the most impactful. Along with a guest appearance by her husband Offset, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper revealed another surprise guest: Megan Thee Stallion.

“Here’s my motherf*ckin’ b*tch, I love her,” Cardi told the crowd, quickly leading to Megan twerking. “I can’t get freaky with her, ’cause you know, that’s my brother’s girlfriend.”

The performance of “WAP” was Cardi and Megan’s first since the 2021 Grammy Awards. Initially released in the summer of 2020, the single quickly gained infamy for its content, alarming conservatives while being championed as a female empowerment anthem. At one point, it was played outside of the White House after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and eventually went 6x platinum. After her set was done Friday, Cardi made sure to get a joke off about the length of the Wireless Festival stage while thanking Offset and Meg.

“Let me tell y’all something … WIRELESS LONG ASSS STAGE AINT NO JOKE,” she wrote in the caption. “You need lots of stamina.”

