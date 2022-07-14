Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Per the latest exclusive from Variety, a sixth season of Black Mirror is on the way. And a number of Hollywood heavyweights reportedly signed on to be a part of the popular series this time around. Sources had already informed the outlet in May the new season would be “even more cinematic in scope, with each [installment] being treated as an individual film.”

Unnamed sources are telling Variety that Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, are only a small sampling of who’ll be showing up for Season 6. They’re expected to all be involved with the first three episodes. Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were some of the notables who appeared in Season 5, which premiered three years ago.

Netflix has remained silent about whether production has officially begun or if any of the names mentioned comprise the new lineup, however.

At one point, Black Mirror creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker was unsure if he would bring back the series. In May 2020, he told the UK’s Radio Times, “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

But there reportedly is a larger roster of actors who have planned to sign on for Season 6. So stay tuned as more details emerge and for the official premiere date.

Netflix’s “Black Mirror” Is Returning For Season Six Staring Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com