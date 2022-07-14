Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It has been a couple of years since Jay-Z’s last album and fans are asking what’s good? Thankfully he has confirmed retirement isn’t an option in a new sit down with Kevin Hart.

The living legend recently spoke with the comedian for an upcoming episode of Hart To Heart. In a teaser clip Kev outright asks Jigga if he is hanging up his microphone for good.

“Nah, I tried that. I am terrible at that” he responded jokingly as a nod to his failed attempt back in 2003. “I just needed a break. I was really burnt out at that time. I was releasing an album every year… I just looked up one day and was like, ‘I’m tired.’ I had never been on a vacation until I wanna say 2000 — my whole life. I was really burnt out in that moment.”

He went on to explain his current situation as a musician and made it clear that while he isn’t actively crafting a new project, he is far from done. “I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say that I’m retired,” he revealed. “It’s a gift, so who am I to shut it off? And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open.”

Hov’s most recent album 4:44 was released back in 2017. While the LP gave us a wiser and much more introspective Jay, the project was generally well received by fans and Hip-Hop media alike. You can see him and Kevin discuss retirement below.

Jay-Z Denies He Is Retired In New Interview With Kevin Hart was originally published on hiphopwired.com