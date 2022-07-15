DJ DBaby, Popular Female DJ, Dies After Deadly Fall

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Houston community is currently mourning a great loss to the music community after well-known DJ, socialite, entrepreneur Darian ‘Dj D Baby’ Lewis died.

The up-and-coming female DJ passed at the age of 23 after an incident falling from an apartment balcony last week.

Houston police said Lewis fell from a balcony on the 13th floor down to the 9th-floor pool area on July 4. The incident is still under investigation, but all the evidence points to it being an unfortunate accident, police said.

Darian’s mother, Terry Lewis, confirmed her daughter’s death in a Wednesday night.

Born on June 24, the Houston-area DJ and entrepreneur celebrated her 23rd birthday just two weeks before her tragic death.

