Nardo Wick is another one touching the stage for the first time at Birthday Bash ATL, and we briefly sat down with the rising Florida rap star to get an idea of how he’s preparing for the big moment.

Although his demeanor was cooler than the ice around his neck, we’re sure his energy will get fire-hot by the time it’s time for him to bless the Birthday Bash stage. Just wait until “Me or Sum” starts blaring through the speakers!

Watch our interview with Nardo Wick at Birthday Bash ATL below:

Nardo Wick Tells Us The Creative Process Behind Making Music was originally published on hotspotatl.com