Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s heating up at Birthday Bash ATL this weekend, and things just got even more hot now that Omeretta The Great is in the building!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The ATL shawty who went viral with her local smash “Sorry Not Sorry” chopped it up with us real quick to let the whole city know where the real Atlanta is! From that signature accent to her overall demeanor, we couldn’t imagine anyone else more qualified to break it down for us.

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

Watch our interview with Omeretta The Great just before she hit the stage at Birthday Bash ATL below:

Birthday Bash: Omeretta The Great Tell Us The Truth Behind Her ATL Theme “Sorry Not Sorry” was originally published on hotspotatl.com