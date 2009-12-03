Jay-Z Joins In Lawsuit Against Alabama Bar

(Mobile, AL) — Jay-Z has joined in a lawsuit against a Mobile, Alabama hot spot. According to TMZ.com, Jay is suing Club Insanity for playing his music without permission. The lawsuit was filed after agents for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers observed the nightclub playing tracks they weren’t permitted to play. Songs mentioned in the lawsuit include Jay-Z and Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You,” and Madonna’s “Erotica.” Jay-Z and the publishers of the music are now demanding that Club Insanity pay for using their work.

This past October, Bon Jovi and Gwen Stefani were part of a similar lawsuit filed against Sally’s Saloon & Eatery in Minnesota. Pop-country starlet Taylor Swift also took legal action, suing Idaho’s The Sports Cellar last month.

