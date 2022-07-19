Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A man invaded Drakes new $75M mansion in Los Angeles, who claimed to be Drake’s son, was arrested last week.

As reported by TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), the police were called to Champagne Papi’s house after an employee saw someone near the pool house.

Not too long after, the LAPD arrived and questioned the 23-year-old male intruder, who claimed Drake was his father and that he was waiting for him to get back home.

Now with us all knowing Drake, we know enough about his life to know that the only son Drake has is his 4-year-old, Adonis Graham. Anyways, the cops did not buy the 23 year old invaders story and handcuffed him for misdemeanor trespassing.

Luckily, all this happened before Drake even got home or before the intruder even made it into Drakes $75M mansion, in which he bought from the British pop star, Robbie Williams

Intruder Arrested at Drake’s Mansion, Claims To Be Drizzy’s Son was originally published on rnbphilly.com